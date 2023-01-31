Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Columbia Gas encourages program applications for those who need help

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -February 1 is National Energy Assistance Day, and Columbia Gas is reminding its customers that there are resources to help people pay their bills. The staff wants customers to know there are multiple programs to alleviate energy bills and past balances.

The programs are based on how many people are living in a home as well as their income. Options range from an extended payment plan, that goes up to 12 months to the Dollar Energy program that helps keep the service going.

“It’ll help them pay their bill or if they do find that they are past due, and close to, or their service has been cut, they can use that fund to restore their service as well,” Columbia Gas Communications Manager Norida Torriente said.

The Dollar Energy Fund is provided by those who make contributions beyond the bill.

The Columbia Gas customer care line is 1-800-543-8911.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Crash
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
The SCSO is asking for help finding a wanted suspect from New Market.
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

Latest News

It may seem like the end, but things are just shifting.
New Market’s Chamber of Commerce ends after 98 years
CD: COLUMBIA GAS ASSISTANCE
CD: COLUMBIA GAS ASSISTANCE
New Market’s Chamber of Commerce ends after 98 years
New Market’s Chamber of Commerce ends after 98 years
Collaborative planning for downtown park in Harrisonburg begins 6PM
Collaborative planning for downtown park in Harrisonburg begins 6PM