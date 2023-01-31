Columbia Gas encourages program applications for those who need help

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -February 1 is National Energy Assistance Day, and Columbia Gas is reminding its customers that there are resources to help people pay their bills. The staff wants customers to know there are multiple programs to alleviate energy bills and past balances.

The programs are based on how many people are living in a home as well as their income. Options range from an extended payment plan, that goes up to 12 months to the Dollar Energy program that helps keep the service going.

“It’ll help them pay their bill or if they do find that they are past due, and close to, or their service has been cut, they can use that fund to restore their service as well,” Columbia Gas Communications Manager Norida Torriente said.

The Dollar Energy Fund is provided by those who make contributions beyond the bill.

The Columbia Gas customer care line is 1-800-543-8911.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.