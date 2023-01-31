Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States saw a “baby bump” in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 3.7 million births were registered in the United States that year. That is about 50,000 more than in 2020.

The findings are a major reversal from previous years, which saw birth rates steadily dropping, but even with the small uptick, the number of babies born was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. fertility rate was still below replacement in 2021, meaning there are not enough births for a generation to replace itself as people die.

Researchers said the pandemic likely played a major role in the last few years for people deciding whether to have a baby.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
The SCSO is asking for help finding a wanted suspect from New Market.
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on what started his career.
Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

Latest News

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom...
Cindy Williams of 'Laverne & Shirley' dies at 75
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
After tank pledges, Ukraine seeks Western fighter jets
Surveillance image showing carjacking
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint
Groundhog Day is Thursday, and folks from around the country and the world are gearing up to...
Punxsutawney gears up for Groundhog Day