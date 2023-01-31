Having problems picking up WHSV’s signal? Read this

Draw Your Weather
Power lines
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has been experiencing some signal problems, and we are working to get these problems fixed as soon as possible.

One of our tower sites is down due to a power outage, which could affect your ability to pick up our channel, and we are working with Dominion Power to fix the issue.

We are hoping to have this issue fixed by Wednesday, Feb. 1, and we will update this article once the problem has been resolved.

