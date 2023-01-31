Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday.

According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.

The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died while heading to the hospital, according to the VSP.

The VSP say they aren’t sure how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81, and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.