Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday.

According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.

The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died while heading to the hospital, according to the VSP.

The VSP say they aren’t sure how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81, and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
The SCSO is asking for help finding a wanted suspect from New Market.
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on what started his career.
Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie

Latest News

WVa lab owner admits to lying about testing public water
Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley.
Bob Huggins Fish Fry raises $1.8 million to support two passionate causes
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Two minor systems this week
Charlottesville Circuit Court (FILE)
Judge to hear arguments over Charlottesville’s Lee statue