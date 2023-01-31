New Market’s Chamber of Commerce ends after 98 years

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - After almost a century of being a hub for local businesses, the New Market Chamber of Commerce is done. The former chamber president says the decision has been on the table for two years.

She said the entire board felt it was time to say goodbye after seeing a trend among the 50 members.

“We just have a lack of participation whenever we try to have events in so it ends up being you know it’s maybe six people the same people trying to organize everything.” Former Chamber President Cathy Wittig-Donald said.

It may seem like the end, but things are just shifting. Amber Smoot, the event manager for the Town of New Market, will be taking over a handful of items the chamber did.

“We’re basically doing the same thing, but she’s just spearheading hold of the projects.”

Smoot will continue regular traditions like Fall Festival. Another task is offering former chamber members a seat on the town’s enhancement committee.

“Whether you’re a business owner, you’re just a citizen and participate in helping with events helping with shop, local and promotions, and that all helps the community become stronger,” Smoot said.

The chamber of commerce served as a backbone for the community businesses on main street and beyond. The new operation will carry on that service, with hopes the community will stay involved.

“98 years of different folks just giving back and trying to do what’s best for the local businesses in our community, and they’ve done a great job. I know this was a very hard decision for them but we’re really trying to make this a positive turnaround,” Smoot said.

New Market was the last of the small towns to keep its chamber of commerce but its always been part of Shenandoah County’s chamber.

