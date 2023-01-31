Draw Your Weather
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29.

According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

