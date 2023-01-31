Some insurance providers deny coverage of certain Hyundai, Kia models due to theft risk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hyundai and Kia owners may have difficulty finding insurance providers due to specific models becoming easy targets for theft.

A tutorial went viral on social media showing how to hijack the cars. These criminals are using USB cords as make-shift keys. In most cases, significant damage is done to the steering columns of the vehicles.

Now, companies such as State Farm and Progressive refuse to cover Hyundai and Kia vehicles made between 2015 and 2019 because they lack anti-theft protection.

Both companies say the denial of coverage only applies to those seeking new insurance policies and cars without push-button starts and instead have a traditional turn-key ignition.

The Highway Loss Data Institute released data showing that those models are roughly twice as likely to be stolen than other cars.

Henrico Police says this was a big issue in the fall of 2022 and has continued into the new year with a handful of thefts this month.

“It’s suspected to be juveniles, so it’s important for parents to have a serious conversation with their kids about the severity and the consequences associated with this type of behavior,” Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said.

Many owners of those Hyundai and Kia models are now looking to get rid of their cars.

On Facebook Marketplace in Henrico and Richmond, dozens of cars are up for sale that falls under the criteria for theft issues.

There is a solution for Hyundai owners, but it will cost you.

A $170 security kit is available to purchase to protect your car, but it’s steep between that and installation fees.

A software update is also in the works.

You can also get a steering wheel lock for your car to prevent it from being stolen.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.