Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.

VDOT: All southbound lanes are closed in the vicinity of Green Hill Rd. due to an overnight traffic crash.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT is reporting all southbound lanes are closed on Route 42 (Harpine Hwy.) in the vicinity of Green Hill Rd. due to an overnight traffic crash. Motorists can expect delays in this area.

At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Virginia State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 721 (Green Hill Rd) in Rockingham County.

One person has been transported for treatment of serious injuries. VDOT will remain on the scene to assist with a roadway closure and detour.

WHSV will continue to work to get more details about this crash.

