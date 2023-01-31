Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

WVa lab owner admits to lying about testing public water

(Pexels.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The co-owner of a West Virginia water laboratory on Monday pleaded guilty in federal court to submitting false results for a city’s public drinking water samples that were never tested, prosecutors said.

Tenley Megan Miller reported that she tested water samples sent to her company, Reliance Laboratories Inc., by the city of Martinsburg in May 2021 and found them to be safe. But investigators found that the samples were not tested because Miller’s laboratory equipment was not operational, prosecutors said Monday in a news release.

The city then unwittingly reported the fake results to the state pursuant to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations, the statement said.

Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty to making a false representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the EPA. She faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
The SCSO is asking for help finding a wanted suspect from New Market.
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on what started his career.
Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie

Latest News

Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley.
Bob Huggins Fish Fry raises $1.8 million to support two passionate causes
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Two minor systems this week
Charlottesville Circuit Court (FILE)
Judge to hear arguments over Charlottesville’s Lee statue
“I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn’t believe it, I...
‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Ky. man hits top prize on scratch-off ticket