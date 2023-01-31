Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Zoo announces death of twin chimpanzees born 6 weeks early; mother recovering

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A zoo in Kansas announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely last week.

According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, the team was eagerly awaiting the twins’ births, but the boy and girl were born six weeks early and died.

Representatives with the zoo said this was the fourth pregnancy for 35-year-old Bea, the twins’ mother, but the births have had similar outcomes.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the twins in hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future, according to the zoo.

The Sedgwick County Zoo said Bea is recovering and remains in good health after giving birth to the twins.

Representatives of the zoo thanked everyone for their continued support as the chimpanzee family and its team continues to heal.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the thoughts, prayers, and support that we have seen over the past several difficult weeks,” the zoo shared on its social media.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Crash
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Traffic crash.
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.

Latest News

High School Basketball: Tuesday, January 31
High School Basketball: Tuesday, January 31
JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in preseason poll, multiple Dukes earn preseason honors
JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in preseason poll, multiple Dukes earn preseason honors
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family grieves ‘on sacred ground’ in Memphis
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case ‘resolved’
WPD has attempted to fulfill their obligations under the law in the least disruptive manner...
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice