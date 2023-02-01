Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks

The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country.
The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country.(United States Department of Agriculture)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products.

The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country and produced between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the establishment number “P4247″ is listed on the recalled cans.

Officials said the issue was first discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of spoiled or leaking cans in a warehouse.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the canned meat or poultry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Health officials urged customers to throw the products away or return the cans to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Crash
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Traffic crash.
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.

Latest News

High School Basketball: Tuesday, January 31
High School Basketball: Tuesday, January 31
JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in preseason poll, multiple Dukes earn preseason honors
JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in preseason poll, multiple Dukes earn preseason honors
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family grieves ‘on sacred ground’ in Memphis
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case ‘resolved’
WPD has attempted to fulfill their obligations under the law in the least disruptive manner...
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice