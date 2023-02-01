Draw Your Weather
Missing Waynesboro man found safe

Missing person generic
Missing person generic(WALB)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Matthew Corey Koplen has been found safe.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s help finding a missing 38-year-old man.

Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen in the Waynesboro area on January 31.

Mr. Koplen could possibly be driving a tan 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with North Carolina tags.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

