Missing Waynesboro man found safe

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Matthew Corey Koplen has been found safe.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s help finding a missing 38-year-old man.

Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen in the Waynesboro area on January 31.

Mr. Koplen could possibly be driving a tan 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with North Carolina tags.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.