Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Ben Cline appointed to House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture

Rep. Ben Cline
Rep. Ben Cline(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - Congressman Ben Cline announced that he has been appointed to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration for the 118th Congress.

Rep. Cline said, Agriculture plays a critical role in America’s economic growth, and it is the number one industry in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District. Ensuring efficient food production and manufacturing is critical to our food supply across our Nation, especially in rural communities like ours. I’d like to thank Chairwoman Kay Granger for appointing me to serve on the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and I look forward to the important work we will do as we tackle the many issues facing our country.”

Chairwoman Kay Granger said, I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Rep. Ben Cline to serve on the subcommittee that oversees the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, the Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies. Mr. Cline’s insight and knowledge of the agriculture economy will be important assets as the subcommittee addresses issues under its jurisdiction.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Crash
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Traffic crash.
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.

Latest News

John Painter and J.J. Jefferson
Family and friends of fallen Bridgewater officers reflect one year after deadly shooting on campus
Air3 takes in the February snowfall
Air3 takes in the February snowfall
Missing person generic
Missing Waynesboro man found safe
Elks
Virginia elk hunt lottery open until late March