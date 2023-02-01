Big cool down on the way

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny or at least the sun comes out with decreasing clouds. A nice but cool day. Highs low to mid 40s. Partly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. With the clearing another round of fog overnight, dense fog and potentially freezing fog. Very cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with fog and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Watching for another system with the potential for a few rain and snow showers but, it’s possible this remains south and we’re dry. If we do see any precipitation, it would be spotty and mainly south of Rt. 33. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Mainly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and very cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds increasing overnight as Arctic high pressure builds in.

FRIDAY: Sunny to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Windy, wind chills in the 20s. Across the mountains, wind chills in the teens. Partly cloudy, cold and windy for the day. Highs in the low to mid 30s. A very cold evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Clear and turning frigid for the night with lows in the low to mid teens.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and frigid. Temperatures start in the teens. A few clouds for the afternoon but plenty of sun and very cold with highs only around 30. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and more clouds than sun. Mainly cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s but plenty of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny and pleasantly cool for the day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 50s. A cool evening with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

