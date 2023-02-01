Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges days before the team is set to appear in Super Bowl LVII.

Joshua Sills, a 25-year-old rookie for the NFC champions, is facing felony charges for a crime that allegedly happened on Dec. 5, 2019, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The alleged crime was reported right away and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office “conducted a detailed investigation,” Yost stated.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the special prosecutions section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County court Feb. 16, four days after his team’s Super Bowl appearance, according to Yost.

Sills is a Sarahsville, Ohio, native who played college football at Oklahoma State.

He signed with Philadelphia in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and is listed as the Eagles’ second-string right guard.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Crash
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Traffic crash.
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, says Manhattan prosecutors...
Trump’s former lawyer says DA took phones for renewed Trump hush-money probe
This combination of photos shows Loretta Lynn, from left, Christine McVie and Migos rapper...
Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, McVie, Takeoff
Mahomes calls Arrowhead Stadium home, but now there’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
Authorities said the violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a...
Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC employee, shot others