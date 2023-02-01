Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Ex-ABC journalist charged with child pornography offense

Authorities said James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday.
Authorities said James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday.(WRDW/WAGT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A well-known former investigative journalist for ABC News has been arrested on a charge of “transporting” images depicting the sexual abuse of children, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, who covered national security and the military, was arrested Tuesday, months after his home was searched by federal authorities.

Authorities found images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on electronic devices taken from his home. Authorities also discovered multiple conversations in which “participants expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children,” according to court papers.

He faces a charge of transportation of child pornography, which calls for a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, officials said. An email seeking comment was sent to Meek’s attorney.

ABC News declined to comment Wednesday. Meek resigned from ABC News last year.

The FBI’s investigation was prompted by a tip from Dropbox about videos showing the sexual abuse of children found in March 2021 in an account that was associated with Meek, according to court papers. Federal authorities searched his home in April.

Investigators also found that Meek engaged with minors on platforms like Snapchat, according to court documents. A minor interviewed by law enforcement told authorities that Meek approached her through Snapchat and pressured her to provide sexually explicit photos, according to court papers.

Meek joined ABC News’ Washington bureau as an investigative producer in 2013. He previously worked for the New York Daily News and also served as senior counterterrorism adviser and investigator for the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.

He recently was a writer and narrator for “3212 Un-redacted,” a Hulu documentary released in 2021 that stemmed from a years-long investigation by ABC into the deaths of four U.S. Special Forces soldiers in Africa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Crash
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Traffic crash.
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.

Latest News

President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
The Bridgewater community came together on the one-year anniversary of the February 1 deadly...
Bridgewater College breaks ground on memorial site for fallen officers
FILE - The request for a criminal inquiry has no practical impact and does not commit federal...
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop
The “state of the union” may hinge on Biden, McCarthy meeting on debt ceiling
The “state of the union” may hinge on Biden, McCarthy meeting on debt ceiling
A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved