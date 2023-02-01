Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Trail awarded Project of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The greenway has been selected as a winner of the 2023 American Public Works Association (APWA) Mid-Atlantic Chapter’s Project of the Year Award for the category of Transportation Less than $5 Million. This award acknowledges regional projects that represent the best individual and group achievements in the public works profession.

The Friendly City Trail shared-use path connects three schools, two parks, and several residential neighborhoods on the west side of Harrisonburg. The trail provides connectivity and recreational options to people walking, jogging, and bicycling.

“Harrisonburg is very excited that our Friendly City Trail has been recognized as APWA Mid-Atlantic Project of the Year,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “The FCT is a great addition to our city’s transportation network, and receiving statewide recognition creates additional excitement for us in Public Works.”

The department will receive this award and recognition at the APWA Mid-Atlantic Chapter Conference and Equipment Show in Hampton, Va., in May.

More information about the Friendly City Trail can be found online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/friendly-city-trail.

