JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in preseason poll, multiple Dukes earn preseason honors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are less than two weeks until the start of lacrosse season as James Madison looks for its eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance this spring.

The Dukes were voted number 12 in the nation according to the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Preseason Poll. JMU finished last season ranked number 12 after posting a 14-5 record on the year.

This spring will look slightly different as the Dukes compete in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) for the first time. The lead-up to conference play will be challenging, with JMU

The Dukes will kick off the season in Chapel Hill as they take on North Carolina, the defending NCAA champions. JMU will stay on the road for the next three games, facing Virginia Tech, UConn, and High Point. The Dukes return to Harrisonburg for their season opener on March 1st, when they host Maryland.

JMU is returning multiple players who were ranked top 10 in the country in attacking and defensive statistics last season. On Tuesday, defender Mairead Durkin was named the AAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Durkin earns this honor after causing a JMU single-season record 52 opposition turnovers in 2022. She received 2022 Defensive Player of the Year honors from both the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and Virginia Sports Information Directors. (VaSID).

Attacker Isabella Peterson was named to the Preseason All-Conference team, after scoring 72 goals and totaling 87 points last season, finishing in the top 10 nationally in total goals and goal average.

JMU was picked to finish second in the AAC during their conference debut. The Dukes face UNC on February 11th at 2 p.m.

