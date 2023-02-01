Draw Your Weather
A look back at January’s weather

January in review and looking ahead to February
A look back at the weather from January 2023.
A look back at the weather from January 2023.
By Stephanie Penn and WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Do you remember how warm it was to start 2023? The warmest day was January 3rd when our Dale Enterprise station recorded close to 70 degrees! Here’s a look at how warm it was across the area, although this was not record breaking.

Warmest day in January 2023 and precipitation totals
Warmest day in January 2023 and precipitation totals

Even though we had some cold days and some wintry weather, it was pretty meager at best. However, many areas did pick up just enough snow for a first snowfall.

JANUARY 25

Most of the snow was in West Virginia, a first snow outside of the Alleghenies. For the Valley, in some areas it was just barely enough to record a trace of snow.

The highest snow totals were in our West Virginia locations.

LOCATIONTOTAL
BISMARCK6″
MOOREFIELD3″
SENECA ROCKS2″
PETERSBURG1.30″
HARRISONBURGT

Our Dale Enterprise location (outside of Harrisonburg) recorded 0.10″ of snow for January 25, 2023. That ties the record for the latest date for a first measurable snow.

Latest first snow falls of the season on record for the WHSV viewing area.
Latest first snow falls of the season on record for the WHSV viewing area.

Looking ahead to February, the average high increases into the mid 40s and we’re gaining daylight.

A look at the stats for the month of February.
A look at the stats for the month of February.

While many haven’t seen much measurable snow so far this season, don’t count out the rest of winter just yet. The average snowfall for February is 6.2″. While this is a La Nina winter, typically La Nina winters in the Mid-Atlantic aren’t big snow producers but all it takes is one storm with just enough cold air. Remember the latest measurable snowfall date in the area is at the end of April.

