Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29.

According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed the centerline and hit a northbound 2014 Toyota Tundra.

The VSP say Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro was driving the Ford and was transported for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in the Ford, Jose M. Rivera Jandres, 27, was reportedly transported for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Kossi E. Fiavi, 32, of Harrisburg, Pa., died at the scene, according to the VSP.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash, and the VSP say Martinez-Chavez was charged with failure to maintain control.

The crash remains under investigation.

