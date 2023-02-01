Police release video of deadly hit-and-run in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have released a new video of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash involving a pickup truck in the 7900 block of W. Broad Street.

Traffic returned to normal just after 9 p.m. after the street’s middle and right lanes closed while police completed their investigation.

Police say, Trinesse Robinson, 49, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash may call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.