Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police release video of deadly hit-and-run in Henrico

(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have released a new video of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash involving a pickup truck in the 7900 block of W. Broad Street.

Traffic returned to normal just after 9 p.m. after the street’s middle and right lanes closed while police completed their investigation.

Police say, Trinesse Robinson, 49, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash may call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Crash
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Traffic crash.
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.

Latest News

Police Lights
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
The Friendly City Trail has been awarded Project of the Year.
Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Trail awarded Project of the Year
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Big cool down on the way
BC Strong Sign displayed on Feb. 9 2022
BC Strong: One year after the Bridgewater College shooting