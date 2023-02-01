Traffic crash shuts down parts of Port Republic Road

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday evening on Port Republic Road in the vicinity of Oak Ridge Road, a traffic crash has shut down both east bound and west bound lanes.

Virginia Department of Transportation reporting a detour has been established eastbound.

Traffic will be detoured at route 689 to Route 679 to VA_276.

The eastbound traffic is detoured at VA-276 to US-33.

Drivers should expect delays in this area, according to VDOT.

WHSV has reached out to the Rockingham County Sheriffs Office to see if there were any injuries in this crash but as of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday we have not heard back.

Stay with WHSV as we continue to follow this traffic crash.

