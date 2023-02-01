Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay.

An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns.

According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site is in the 400 and 500 blocks of Essex Ave in Waynesboro.

She said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with the individuals on the private property.

Williams said in an email to WHSV Tuesday the individuals encountered were notified about the trespassing issues and given a notice to vacate the property within a week.

She said the individuals were provided with information about resources in Waynesboro to help.

Williams said the WPD has attempted to fulfill its obligations under the law in the least disruptive manner possible.

She said the city of Waynesboro is appreciative of the work various churches and agencies in the communities perform to assist those experiencing homelessness.

Some of those agencies include the WARM shelter and Valley Community Services Board.

Stay with WHSV both on-air and online as we continue to follow up on this story.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.