Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past EMU 69-57 in local ODAC battle

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Bridgewater men’s basketball grabbed a 69-57 win over Eastern Mennonite in Harrisonburg.

The Eagles improve to 11-9 overall and 6-5 in ODAC play. The Royals fall to 5-16 on the season, including a 1-11 stint in conference action. Aaron Oates and Shod Smith co-led Bridgewater with 15 points apiece, while Oates pulled down eight boards. Liam Caswell had nine points while Alec Topper added eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Bridgewater outrebounded Eastern Mennonite 40-38. The Eagles grabbed four more points off the bench and seven more points off turnovers compared to the Royals.

The Eagles are back in action on Saturday as they host Randolph-Macon at Nininger Hall. The Royals return to the court on Saturday as they host Ferrum at Yoder Arena.

