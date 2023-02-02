Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past EMU 69-57 in local ODAC battle

Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past EMU 69-57 in local ODAC battle
Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past EMU 69-57 in local ODAC battle(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past EMU 69-57 in local ODAC battle

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Bridgewater men’s basketball grabbed a 69-57 win over Eastern Mennonite in Harrisonburg.

The Eagles improve to 11-9 overall and 6-5 in ODAC play. The Royals fall to 5-16 on the season, including a 1-11 stint in conference action. Aaron Oates and Shod Smith co-led Bridgewater with 15 points apiece, while Oates pulled down eight boards. Liam Caswell had nine points while Alec Topper added eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Bridgewater outrebounded Eastern Mennonite 40-38. The Eagles grabbed four more points off the bench and seven more points off turnovers compared to the Royals.

The Eagles are back in action on Saturday as they host Randolph-Macon at Nininger Hall. The Royals return to the court on Saturday as they host Ferrum at Yoder Arena.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Crash
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
Police Lights
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville

Latest News

Bridgewater women’s basketball takes down ODAC rival Washington and Lee 52-45
Bridgewater women’s basketball takes down ODAC rival Washington and Lee 52-45
JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in preseason poll, multiple Dukes earn preseason honors
JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in preseason poll, multiple Dukes earn preseason honors
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Mya Councill
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Mya Councill
Mya Councill is a standout three-sport athlete at Mountain View High School who is also a very...
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Mya Councill