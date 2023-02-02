Bridgewater women’s basketball takes down ODAC rival Washington and Lee 52-45

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater women’s basketball took down ODAC rival Washington and Lee 52-45 on Wednesday evening.

The Eagles improve to 14-5 overall and 9-4 in ODAC play. Riley Corcoran and Erika Nettles co-led Bridgewater with 11 points apiece, while Nettles grabbed seven rebounds. Jay Garcia had eight points and nine boards while Jasmyn Pierce added seven points for the Eagles.

Washington and Lee outrebounded Bridgewater 52-47. However, the Eagles grabbed 15 more points off the bench and three more points off turnovers compared to the Generals.

The Eagles are back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. as they face Shenandoah in Winchester.

