Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest

Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daughter is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after her dad died from cardiac arrest.

On Wednesday, February 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a man was transported to St. Francis Hospital by EMS because he went into cardiac arrest.

67-year-old Jerry Faulkner was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. The paramedics alerted Columbus officers at the hospital that Faulkner had visible injuries on his face and neck.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Wellborn Drive – the location where Faulkner was picked up by EMS. After speaking to witnesses, the Homicide Unit was called to take lead on the investigation.

Officials say probable cause was established to arrest and charge 37-year-old Marisa Faulkner, the victim’s daughter, with involuntary manslaughter and battery.

Faulkner is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, February 3, at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Police Lights
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Search underway for two people missing from an SUV found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County
Name released of body found during search of Rockfish River

Latest News

File
Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter announces bid for re-election
Joshua Bjorson
Man charged with strangling cat, threatening to fight police
More than a dozen arrested at Wegmans police brutality protest
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Big cool down on the way