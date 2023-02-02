Draw Your Weather
Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO)

The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.

The man was not injured according to the ACSO.

The man described the three males as wearing masks, one of the suspects having dreadlocks, and the alleged suspects were last seen heading toward Parkersburg Turnpike, according to the ACSO.

“The public should be on high alert, be aware of their surroundings, especially when stopped at a stop light or an intersection”, said Sheriff Donald Smith.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

