Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Grottoes remembers fallen Bridgewater officers on one-year mark

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Grottoes is not one to be forgotten in the midst of the Bridgewater College tragedy.

Over the last year, the community has grieved the loss of John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, as Painter served as the Chief of Police in the town for 18 years.

“The community has mourned and is still mourning the loss of John. He was a phenomenal pillar in our community, he was easy to talk to and just a wonderful genuine person. He treated you with respect and he got respect,” Jo Plaster, Mayor of Grottoes said.

Mayor Plaster said they want to continue Painter’s legacy in the town.

In July 2022, around Painter’s birthday, the town held its inaugural First Responder ceremony.

“This year we will continue the tradition and we are going to have that scheduled for July 29th this year,” Mayor Paster said. “It’s gonna be held at our park which was formally named Mountain View Park and it’s going to be ... it is now John E. Painter Park ... we are going to have a rededication ceremony for the sign were going to have installed there in honor of John.”

The second annual “Dynamic Duo” bike and run journey is set for March 11.

This event was started last year after the tragedy when many referred to Painter and Jefferson’s friendship as the ‘Dynamic Duo.’

Those interested will travel by foot or wheels from Grottoes to Bridgewater to remember the officers.

“We are forever going to miss him and that’s why it’s important for us to continue these events in his honor,” Mayor Plaster said.

The town is also planning a First Responders Tribute walkway in front of the Municipal Building. This will go across from the military walkway already in place.

The site will honor all first responders, but Plaster said Painter will have a special place on the walkway.

“He was a family man, he was a family friend to everybody,” Mayor Plaster said. “He led this community as a strong pillar and genuinely and he touched a lot of people’s lives.”

Those in Grottoes have come together and lifted each other’s spirits over the last year after losing one of their own.

“To be fortunate enough to have known somebody such as remarkable as he, is just an incredible experience in life itself because he truly was a hero and will forever to a hero in our citizen’s hearts,” Mayor Plaster said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Police Lights
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Search underway for two people missing from an SUV found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County
Name released of body found during search of Rockfish River

Latest News

Current gun legislation
One year after Bridgewater College shooting; where does gun legislation stand?
On the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at Bridgewater College that took the lives of...
Bridgewater College parents seek update on schools security a year after shooting
One year after Bridgewater College shooting; where does gun legislation stand?
One year after Bridgewater College shooting; where does gun legislation stand?
Grottoes remembers fallen Bridgewater officers on one-year mark
Grottoes remembers fallen Bridgewater officers on one-year mark