More than a dozen arrested at Wegmans police brutality protest

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge said 14 people were arrested at a protest against police brutality Wednesday evening. He said those arrested were charged with resisting arrest and trespassing.

Dozens of protesters showed up at the Wegmans parking lot on Harry L. Drive to speak out against the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and an incident in which a Binghamton Police Officer kneeled on the neck of a man on New Year’s Day.

The protest, which was planned days in advance, began at 7 and was over by 7:45 p.m. The arrests occurred in that 45-minute window. In at least one instance, a police officer discharged pepper spray. A K9 remained in a patrol vehicle.

Officers from Binghamton, Endicott, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police assisted Johnson City Police with dispersing the protesters.

Chief Dodge is scheduled to attend a joint news conference with Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski and Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar at 3:30 p.m. to discuss drug and weapon arrests conducted by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force.

