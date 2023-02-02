Sentara Community Impact: AVA Care of Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - AVA Care of Harrisonburg has been supporting women’s health since 1984. Executive Director Susan Null has been with the organization for 15 years.

“Many women walk through our doors scared or overwhelmed not sure where else to turn. To be the place where they can come and have a safe place to talk to someone and to get the services they need, the education they need and hope for is a very rewarding thing to be a part of,” Null explained.

On top of many other resources, in 2018 the organization began offering treatment for sexually transmitted infections or STIs.

“Our most basic STI testing is Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, HIV, and Syphilis. HIV and Syphilis, we do through blood draw but we can also test for some others like trich, BV, herpes and we also can test for UTI,” Null said.

Null says offering these services became even more important at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of the other places and ways that women could get these services became restricted during COVID because there was focus on other things related to COVID,” Null said.

She says they do not receive any local state or federal funding. They rely on community partners and businesses to support their mission. For example, Sentara Cares recently awarded the organization an $88,000 grant that will aid in the STI testing and treatment program.

“So that will include the lab processing fees and the supplies. We do some treatment in-house so that will also cover those and any educational material.”

She says the funding will help cover the entire cost of the STI testing and treatment program for the year.

“AVA Care stepped into the gap to provide these valuable services to women. So to have Sentara RMH come in and help support these services and validate that is an incredible feeling because STI testing and sexual health are very important for women in the community. "

If you are in need of services or would like to support AVA Care of Harrisonburg visit AVACareforyou.org. Everything is completely free. No insurance is needed. The organization is open Monday from 9-3 and Tuesday through Thursday from 9-5.

