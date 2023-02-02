Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter announces bid for re-election

MAURERTOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter has announced that he will seek re-election in the upcoming election.

Carter sent out a statement on Feb. 2, stating his intentions of running again.

You can read the full statement by Carter below.

“I am announcing my intention to seek Re-election as Sheriff of Shenandoah County and will ask the Republican Party for its nomination to this Office as I have done in the past. Twenty years ago I asked my fellow citizens to entrust this Office to me. I made a commitment if elected to work hard for you and your families, and operate an efficient and professional agency. These goals were accomplished with a great deal of diligence, hard work, and valuable input from Shenandoah County citizens. This experience has been very rewarding and challenging.

During the past twenty years, the staff and I have continued to serve the community in a positive manner. Through my administration, this Office has improved services, technology, school safety, crime scene and investigation abilities, leadership and specialized training, community outreach, and specialized units. It is a privilege to serve as your Sheriff. If Re-elected as Sheriff of Shenandoah County, I will continue to listen and do everything I can to respond to the needs of the county.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.