The Talking Book Center receives braille eReaders

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Talking Book Center (TBC) in Staunton now offers free braille eReaders to their qualifying patrons. The braille eReader program is available as part of a new initiative offered by the national library service for the blind and print disabled.

The electronic eReader device that can cost up to $3,000 is now available for free for those who qualify.

“Readers can access their devices through their local libraries, in which case we have Augusta County, Highland, Bath and Rockbridge Counties,” said Ilia Desjardins, supervisor of the Talking Book Center, “they would receive their devices through us and then anyone outside of that area would receive theirs through Richmond.”

The Talking Book Center is a local public library service that provides free audio and accessible resources to persons who are blind, print disabled or unable to use standard printed materials.

The TBC operates as a 501(c)(3) and is a sub-regional library of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. for more information on how to access an e-reader, visit talkingbookcenter.org.

