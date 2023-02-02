Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest

Draw Your Weather
The SCSO have announced that Jessie Lee Herald has been arrested.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for.

According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.

According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market was wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.

The SCSO announced he was being charged with the following:

  • 18.2-460: Obstruction of Justice
  • 18.2-248: Felony Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
  • 18.2-47: Abduction
  • 18.2-53.1: Use of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony
  • 18.2-308.2: Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • 18.2-308.4: Possession of Methamphetamine while in Possession of a Firearm
  • 18.2-282: Brandishing a Firearm

He is currently being held at RSW Regional Jail, without bond.

