WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter

The WPD is searching for alleged shoplifter.
The WPD is searching for alleged shoplifter.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro.

According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the individual in the picture, you are encouraged to contact Officer J. S. Koogler with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

The WPD is looking for a man who allegedly shoplifted a tool set at a Lowes in Waynesboro.
The WPD is looking for a man who allegedly shoplifted a tool set at a Lowes in Waynesboro.(Waynesboro Police Department)

