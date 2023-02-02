WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro.
According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the individual in the picture, you are encouraged to contact Officer J. S. Koogler with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.