JMU men’s basketball claims Commonwealth Clash with 78-73 win over Old Dominion, improves to 7-4 in Sun Belt

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, James Madison men’s basketball snuck past Old Dominion 78-73, winning the Sun Belt Conference matchup of the Commonwealth Clash.

The Dukes improve to 16-8 and 7-4 in Sun Belt play. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 18 points while Julien Wooden added 17 points, including five three-pointers. Terrence Edwards had 14 points and seven rebounds while Mezie Offurum added 11 points and pulled down four boards.

Old Dominion outrebounded James Madison 35-28. However, the Dukes scored ten more points in the paint and 11 more bench points compared to the Monarchs.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they face App State on the road. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

