JMU women’s basketball blows past South Alabama 72-54, improves to 8-3 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball powered past South Alabama 72-54 on Thursday evening.

The Dukes improve to 18-5 overall and 8-3 in Sun Belt play. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 22 points and 14 rebounds, notching her sixth double-double of the season. Kseniia Kozlova had 18 points and five boards while Peyton McDaniel had 14 points. Kobe King-Hawea pulled down seven rebounds.

James Madison outrebounded South Alabama 50-32. The Dukes scored 11 more second chance points while notching 26 more points off the bench compared to the Jaguars.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they face Georgia Southern on the road. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

