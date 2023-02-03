Local production company produces docuseries on rural issues

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Film production company Deep Structure Productions located in Staunton has teamed up with VPM Media to produce a docuseries to air next month.

Titled “Life in the Heartland”, the eight-part docuseries touches on rural issues and includes interviews with local businesses in Staunton such as POP Plastic and Jones Gardens.

“I really love the countryside, I love the small-town life, and I feel like there are really powerful stories and solutions that come out of tightknit communities,” said Lysandra Petersson, director of production and operations at Deep Structure Productions.

The series will air Thursday nights at 8:30 from March 9th through April 27th and available to stream on VPM Passport.

