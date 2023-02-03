Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Local production company produces docuseries on rural issues

Local production company
Local production company(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Film production company Deep Structure Productions located in Staunton has teamed up with VPM Media to produce a docuseries to air next month.

Titled “Life in the Heartland”, the eight-part docuseries touches on rural issues and includes interviews with local businesses in Staunton such as POP Plastic and Jones Gardens.

“I really love the countryside, I love the small-town life, and I feel like there are really powerful stories and solutions that come out of tightknit communities,” said Lysandra Petersson, director of production and operations at Deep Structure Productions.

The series will air Thursday nights at 8:30 from March 9th through April 27th and available to stream on VPM Passport.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
The WPD is searching for alleged shoplifter.
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter
Generic
Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton
18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
The SCSO have announced that Jessie Lee Herald has been arrested.
Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest

Latest News

Multiple people arrested after guns were reportedly found on the grounds of Riverheads High...
Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says
A Waynesboro man was arrested on multiple alleged felonies by the WPD.
Waynesboro man arrested on multiple alleged charges
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Staunton City Council
Staunton City Council Unanimously Appoints Terry Holmes to Vacant City Council Seat