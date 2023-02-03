Draw Your Weather
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The names of the three James Madison University (JMU) students killed in a car crash in West Virginia have been released.

In an email sent out by the JMU Office of the President to the JMU Community, the names of the three killed were announced, and it was revealed that they were all sophomores.

The three students killed are:

  • John “Luke” Fergusson
  • Nicholas Troutman
  • Joshua Mardis

You can read the original story below:

Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said three of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and one other occupant were life-flighted from the scene in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the vehicle had been traveling south on 259 before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree. There were no signs of skid marks on the roadway indicating any type of evasive actions and no indications of an animal being struck, they said.

They said the roadway was dry and atmospheric conditions were clear.

The occupants of the vehicle had been at the Paradise City Club along Route 259 prior to this crash.

This crash is still under investigation at this time.

