Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Staunton City Council Unanimously Appoints Terry Holmes to Vacant City Council Seat

Staunton City Council
Staunton City Council(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Staunton, Va. (WHSV) - At the special called meeting of City Council on Feb. 2, 2023, Staunton City Council interviewed five candidates to fill the vacancy resulting from Andrea Oakes’ resignation.

In a press release, the city announced council unanimously appointed Terry Holmes to fill the vacant position. Holmes will serve on council until the individual who receives the most votes in a Nov. 7, 2023 special election for the remainder of the term qualifies for office. Mr. Holmes will take the Oath of Office within the next week and will participate in the Feb. 9 work session and regular meeting of City Council.

Mayor Steve Claffey stated, “Terry Holmes brings experience in many areas to this Council, including the hard work needed get through a budget cycle, and Terry has done eight of those, more than the combined total of all the current members.” Mr. Holmes served on City Council from July 1, 2014 until Dec. 31, 2022.

Mr. Holmes, when asked what skills he would bring to City Council stated, “Other than prior knowledge of being on City Council, I think it is being a businessman in Staunton for 32 years and having a staff of around 50 people. I’ve seen a lot of changes here and I’ve been involved in a lot of those changes.”

The next meeting of Staunton City Council is Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers, City Hall. To access City Council meetings, visit www.staunton.va.us/council.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic
Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton
The WPD is searching for alleged shoplifter.
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter
18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
The SCSO have announced that Jessie Lee Herald has been arrested.
Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter pleads not guilty, facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest

Latest News

Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter pleads not guilty, facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Arctic cold front brings much colder air into the weekend
Central boys basketball powers past Rappahannock County, 54-46
Central boys basketball powers past Rappahannock County, 54-46
JMU women’s basketball blows past South Alabama 72-54, improves to 8-3 in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball blows past South Alabama 72-54, improves to 8-3 in Sun Belt