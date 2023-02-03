Staunton City Council Unanimously Appoints Terry Holmes to Vacant City Council Seat

Staunton, Va. (WHSV) - At the special called meeting of City Council on Feb. 2, 2023, Staunton City Council interviewed five candidates to fill the vacancy resulting from Andrea Oakes’ resignation.

In a press release, the city announced council unanimously appointed Terry Holmes to fill the vacant position. Holmes will serve on council until the individual who receives the most votes in a Nov. 7, 2023 special election for the remainder of the term qualifies for office. Mr. Holmes will take the Oath of Office within the next week and will participate in the Feb. 9 work session and regular meeting of City Council.

Mayor Steve Claffey stated, “Terry Holmes brings experience in many areas to this Council, including the hard work needed get through a budget cycle, and Terry has done eight of those, more than the combined total of all the current members.” Mr. Holmes served on City Council from July 1, 2014 until Dec. 31, 2022.

Mr. Holmes, when asked what skills he would bring to City Council stated, “Other than prior knowledge of being on City Council, I think it is being a businessman in Staunton for 32 years and having a staff of around 50 people. I’ve seen a lot of changes here and I’ve been involved in a lot of those changes.”

The next meeting of Staunton City Council is Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers, City Hall. To access City Council meetings, visit www.staunton.va.us/council.

