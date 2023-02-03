Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On January 31, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) took a report of two reportedly stolen firearms from Waynesboro. Later that same evening, there was a high school sporting event at Riverheads High School, and during the game, according to the ACSO, the School Resource Officer was alerted that there was a possibility of students allegedly at the event with firearms.

The firearms were on school property in their vehicle, according to the ACSO.

During the initial investigation conducted by school administrators and the ACSO, another student allegedly went out to the vehicle where the firearms were located, allegedly retrieved the firearms, and allegedly hid them outside on the school property, according to the ACSO. Deputies and school administrators spent hours trying to locate the firearms throughout the night before school reopened.

After the firearms were recovered, one of the suspects, Hunter Bryce Garcia, from Weyers Cave was arrested, and charged with: two counts of 18.2-371, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of 18.2-108.1, receipt of a stolen firearm, one count of 18.2-308.1, possession of a firearm on school property, and one count of 18.2-460, Obstruction of Justice.

Additionally, the two other juveniles have been charged similarly as Garcia. The juveniles’ names will not be released. More charges could be forthcoming as the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Garcia is currently being held without bond in MRRJ. The two juveniles are being held without bond in the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

