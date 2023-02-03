Waynesboro man arrested on multiple alleged charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested a man on multiple alleged felonies and a misdemeanor warrant.

This information comes from a release sent out by the WPD on Friday, Feb. 2.

According to the WPD, on Jan. 30, they executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue and reportedly found multiple types of alleged controlled substances and a number of firearms.

The WPD arrested 31 year-old Chaz Dylan Newville of Waynesboro on seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

You can see the full list of charges in a Twitter post by the WPD.

Newville is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, according to the WPD.

The Waynesboro Police Department arrests Chaz Dylan Newville of Waynesboro on seven felony warrants a one misdemeanor warrant pic.twitter.com/uFX3Qjj9Of — Waynesboro Police Dept. (@WPD_VA) February 3, 2023

