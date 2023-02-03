Draw Your Weather
Waynesboro man arrested on multiple alleged charges

A Waynesboro man was arrested on multiple alleged felonies by the WPD.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested a man on multiple alleged felonies and a misdemeanor warrant.

This information comes from a release sent out by the WPD on Friday, Feb. 2.

According to the WPD, on Jan. 30, they executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue and reportedly found multiple types of alleged controlled substances and a number of firearms.

The WPD arrested 31 year-old Chaz Dylan Newville of Waynesboro on seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

You can see the full list of charges in a Twitter post by the WPD.

Newville is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, according to the WPD.

