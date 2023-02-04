Draw Your Weather
Cold Weather Myths: Walking out onto ice

Many think that during a long cold snap, it's safe to walk out onto any ice but that's not true.
Many think that during a long cold snap, it's safe to walk out onto any ice but that's not true.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - If we have a big cold stretch in our area, you’ll likely see ponds and even lakes freeze over some. It may be tempting to venture out across the ice, but Michael Cavender from Carilion Clinic Fort Defiance said not so fast.

“There are unfortunately a lot of injuries and bad outcomes through people falling through the ice in the United States every year. Where we live, we simply do not get enough sustained deep freeze for our ice to be frozen to a depth in which it’s safe for us to walk across,” said Cavender.

Some of these bad outcomes include hyperventilating due to panic which can eventually lead to unconsciousness. Other outcomes can be quickly getting hypothermia or even drowning.

“It may look like it’s frozen but it’s just basically a thin sheet on top. Walking across it is definitely a risk of falling through and the outcomes that come with that. Kind of jokingly, if you want to hit the ice anywhere near Virginia, you should probably find yourself an ice skating rink and go have fun there,” said Cavender.

Ice needs to be at least 4 inches thick to walk out onto.
Ice needs to be at least 4 inches thick to walk out onto.(NWS)

According to the National Weather Service, ice has to be at least 4 inches thick to be safe to walk on.

To learn more about some other cold weather myths, click here.

