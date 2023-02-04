Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Puppy Bowl shines a light on not just puppies, but also on rescue organizations that are trying to find animals a forever home.

Erika Proctor is the founder of Green Dogs Unleashed. She says the Puppy Bowl brings awareness to their cause.

“Puppies from all over the country from shelters and rescues get to go to New York and compete on the big field,” Proctor said. “People is able to highlight that so many of our animals have special needs or came from situations that were less than ideal

Proctor introduced a few puppies who will be representing the Charlottesville area on Team Fluff.

“We have Kaden, a deaf, Great Pyrenees Aussie mix. We have Julius, a Deaf Dalmatian. We have Allison, now known as June, who was one of the puppies from the Envigo situation, and we have Velma, who is a great dane,” she said.

Proctor is encouraging everybody to tune in to the event.

“[It’s] just a wonderful opportunity for our puppies to get good socialization, get great life experiences and for the world to see how amazing special needs animals are,” she said.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Sunday, February 12th.

