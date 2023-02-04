Jude’s Fine Emporium to say goodbye at the end of February

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Jude’s Fine Emporium is saying goodbye to Downtown Staunton after a few years on the corner of Beverly Street and New Street. The small town business is expected to close at the end of February which has staff wanting to make the most in each day of the closing sale left.

The decision was hard to make but owner Casey Ochs says the change was for the best.

“I have another career and just had to make some decisions as to which direction I wanted to go in and, for my family at this time, closing Jude’s is what worked best for us,” Ochs said.

The best way to show Jude’s Emporium support for a final time is to clear the shelves. With the closing, the store will only open on various hours from Thursday to Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

