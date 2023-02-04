Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

A new exhibit here at home is making environmental science kid-friendly

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is taking environmental science and making it kid-friendly with a brand new exhibit.

It’s called Sketchtopia and is sponsored by Virginia Tech.

It’s a piece taking visitors on a journey to learn about the air that we breathe.

WDBJ7 spoke to the exhibit’s creator about how this helps children learn about pollutants and its effect on our bodies.

“First you’ll walk through basically a big blue cube that shows you how much air you’re actually breathing every day. With different glowing cubes that show you how much the different pollutants that we really care about need to be in the air in order for it to be dangerous to us,” said Virginia Tech Associate Professor Dr. Gabriel Isaacman-Vanwertz. “And then there’s basically this screen with sort of an imaginary world where we can add things to the world that emits some of those pollutants.”

Kids at the exhibit drew cars Saturday morning that are scanned into a machine and then magically appear in the sketch.

The drawings interact with each other to show visitors the impacts pollutants have on air quality.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
Multiple people arrested after guns were reportedly found on the grounds of Riverheads High...
Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says
The WPD is searching for alleged shoplifter.
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter

Latest News

The celebration means capturing a legacy created in Virginia that has impacted generations.
Motor Maids celebrate 25 years of parked motorcycle syndrome
Motor Maids PMS
Motor maids
The food truck is called World Grill because it's a platter of different cuisines every week.
Slavic father tackles language barrier with food truck business
WORLD GRILL FOD TRUCK
WORLD GRILL FOD TRUCK
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise