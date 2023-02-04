Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Roanoke celebrates Transit Equity Day with free bus rides for the first time

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A civil rights leader is being celebrated here at home and around the nation.

The Roanoke community celebrated Rosa Parks on Saturday for Transit Equity Day. A national day of action to honor Rosa Parks’ birthday and her actions.

“It means celebration of life, it means education, it means civil rights advocacy work, it means freedom,” said BRAG Member Cyndi Jones.

The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group known as BRRAG partnered with Ride Solutions and Valley Metro to offer free bus rides all day Saturday.

They held a celebration at the Third Street Bus Station by passing out free tickets, sharing information, and giving some refreshments.

Every bus reserved one seat honoring Parks.

“If you think about it in order to live a good life you need to be able to get where you want to go and for many people, they rely on the bus to make that happen,” said BRRAG Co-Founder Dr. Laura Hartman. “So, what we do as a group is we advocate for the buses to become better and better and better

If you are interested in joining this group they meet every first Thursday of the month at the Gainsboro library.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
Multiple people arrested after guns were reportedly found on the grounds of Riverheads High...
Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says
The WPD is searching for alleged shoplifter.
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter

Latest News

The celebration means capturing a legacy created in Virginia that has impacted generations.
Motor Maids celebrate 25 years of parked motorcycle syndrome
Motor Maids PMS
Motor maids
The food truck is called World Grill because it's a platter of different cuisines every week.
Slavic father tackles language barrier with food truck business
WORLD GRILL FOD TRUCK
WORLD GRILL FOD TRUCK
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise