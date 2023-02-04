Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Shenanarts hosts benefit concert ahead of Spring production

The Sound of Music will open on March 10th.
By Noah Harrison
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It was a night full of applause at Shenanarts in Staunton as cast members of their upcoming production, The Sound of Music, took the stage.

Their show Favorite Things paid homage to the legendary Rodgers and Hammerstein by featuring songs from some of their most iconic productions while raising money for production costs.

Cast members say microphones, costumes, and set building are just a few of the costs that come with putting on a production.

They say it is worth it as music and the arts are a way to unite people and share different stories.

”When you think of all the differences of culture or lifestyle, everyone that’s going to be in the theater for the show is appreciating the song together,” Jonathan Erdman, the actor playing Max Detweiler said.

“With a song and music, you can feel the words; you can feel the music, and it’s extremely important to have that just to have more feeling and get more stories out there,” Samantha Cadieux, the actress playing Elsa Schraeder added.

Shenanarts’ production of The Sound of Music opens on March 10th. For more information or to donate, click here.

