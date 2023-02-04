Starting off the weekend on a cold note

SATURDAY: A frigid start to the day with temperatures rising into the teens and plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and very cold with highs only in the low to barely mid 30s and breezy, so wind chills in the 20s at times. Mainly clear and cold into the evening and temperatures into the 20s. Increasing clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and more clouds than sun. Mainly cloudy for the day but not as cold as the previous days. Chilly with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 and breezy at times. If we start to see more sun then highs will be into the low 50s. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. still breezy for the night.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and some clouds. Staying partly cloudy and pleasant for the day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy and very pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. If we have more sunshine, highs likely reach at least 60. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Very pleasant for the day with highs upper 50s to around 60. Partly cloudy and very pleasant for the day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. A very pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 50s and more clouds than sun. A few showers possible with our next storm system. Overnight lows around freezing.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

