Temperatures on the rise

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very cold to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 20s. Staying breezy with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Increasing clouds throughout the evening into the overnight as temperatures remain steady in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day and breezy but turning pleasant as highs reach the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy and chilly to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s as the breeze subsides. Turning partly cloudy late in the evening into the overnight and turning cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Decreasing clouds throughout the day with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clear skies for the evening and cold with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Turning partly cloudy through the evening and overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Generally cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Staying completely cloudy throughout the day and turning pleasant. Breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. A cloudy and chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Some clearing overnight and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Some clouds throughout the day and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Turning mostly cloudy again for the evening and chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day with a few rain showers. Temperatures starting out in the 40s. Cloudy throughout the day as we continue to see a few showers. Turning mild and breezy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few showers sticking around for the evening, then turning mostly cloudy overnight. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a few spotty showers. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

