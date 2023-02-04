Ticket pilot program for Old Rag Mountain extends starting March 1

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park plans to extend its pilot program for Old Rag. The program is meant to improve every visitor’s experience which involves limiting entry in this area to 800 people a day.

The results from the initial run are delayed from recent ice storms, but another opportunity for public input will happen after releasing the report.Staff has seen some positives since making the change on their end so far.

“As far as congestion, we didn’t have the issues at the parking lots and we also reduced some of the congestion on the mountain in the rock scramble, so there were some positives at that standpoint,” Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Kenney said.

The program is planned to operate the same as last time starting March 1. Arrangements are in the works to hopefully allow hikers to be able to purchase tickets at the gate.

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to November 30; 400 will be available 30 days prior to the date of arrival, and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance. Hikers must purchase their tickets online at recreation.gov before their arrival.

Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket fee of $1.00.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.